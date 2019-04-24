Twitter Rolling Out Tool For Tagging Misleading Election Tweets

On the same day that President Trump held a meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the social networking platform announced that it’s rolling out a new tool to allow users to report tweets with the potential to mislead voters.

As first reported by Buzzfeed, Twitter will first roll out the new tool for the elections in India, and then for the upcoming votes in the European Union. There’s no word on when the tool might be used for U.S, elections.

The company expanded upon the idea in a company blog post.

“Today, we are further expanding our enforcement capabilities in this area by creating a dedicated reporting feature within the product to allow users to more easily report this content to us,” said the post, which was attributed to “Twitter Safety” and not any particular individual.

The types of content being eligible under the new tool is somewhat narrow, and does not include such typical items as candidates lying about things. Rather, the effort is focused on tweets that misstate the dates of elections, as well as messages that lie about voting requirements or eligibility, all of which have historically been common methods of voter suppression in the U.S. and abroad.

Also included, per the blog post, is “misleading information about how to vote or register to vote (for example, that you can vote by Tweet, text message, email, or phone call.”)

Users will be able to use the tool by app or desktop.

Twitter has emerged as a major place where news consumers get their information, and is also President Trump’s preferred social network, one which he uses heavily to praise friends and criticize enemies.

Per The Daily Beast, when Trump met with Dorsey on Tuesday for a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office, the president complained to the CEO about declining follower counts on his Twitter account, which the president implied had somehow been manipulated by the tech company. Dorsey told the president that most lost followers likely come from bot accounts being removed by the company. Dorsey said that he himself has sometimes lost followers for that reason.

Political conservatives often accuse Twitter and other social networks of anti-conservative bias, on everything from banning of controversial users to supposed manipulation of follower counts, story placement via algortihms, and other day-to-day minutae of social media. Meanwhile, many users further to the left have criticized Dorsey for being too slow to ban racist and harassing users from the platform.