Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Taking Time For Herself Amid Busy Work Life: ‘It’s So Important’

Hailey Bieber is definitely a hard worker, but she understands the importance of taking breaks every once in a while. The model opened up in a recent interview with Glamour about anxiety and self-care. She admitted that she often needs to take time for herself, even if it means being away from her husband Justin Bieber, whom she married in September. When Hailey is feeling refreshed, she can return to her busy lifestyle better than ever before.

The 22-year-old BareMinerals ambassador revealed that her favorite way to take time for herself is to take a nap.

“Honestly, I understand little kids when I nap. I’m like, Oh, I get it. This is really helpful and it feels good. I also like to take a moment and listen to some music and chill,” Hailey said.

She continued on to express how important it is for everyone to find their own way to take a break from life, especially those who are “around people all the time,” including significant others.

“I think it’s important for both parties to be able to be, like, “Hey, I need an hour to myself,'” she said of relationships.

Hailey also likes to run errands on her own when she needs some alone time. She admitted that the simple act of going to the grocery store or the drugstore is “therapeutic” and helps her “feel normal.”

The model also opened up about a time when she suffered from “really bad anxiety” that kept her from sleeping, according to E! News. To combat the anxiety, Hailey likes to meditate and take control of her own thoughts. In addition, she believes that therapy and faith can be extremely beneficial.

She touched on her confidence battle in early January on Instagram, noting how difficult it is for young women to good about themselves in an age where everyone is being compared.

“It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than,” she said in the lengthy caption.

Hailey explained in her interview that she keeps herself positive by reflecting on all the good she has in her life, such as her loving family and her relationship with Justin. She noted that although there will always be things to worry about in life, it is important to keep the focus on the positives.