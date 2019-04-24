‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Season 39 To Feature Two Veteran Contestants To Serve As ‘Advisers’ For New Castaways

Fans of the CBS reality television series Survivor are currently watching Season 38, but spoilers about the 39th and 40th seasons are already starting to emerge. A new tantalizing tidbit just surfaced about the next competition that will air this fall and it will surely get everybody buzzing.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, there are some pretty solid Survivor spoilers out for the current Edge of Extinction battle. The finale is right around the corner and fans will be anxious to see if the spoilers that emerged earlier pan out to be accurate.

Even though a couple of episodes of Edge of Extinction still remain at this point, Survivor spoilers related to the next seasons being filmed are starting to leak. As Reality Blurred shared some time ago, filming of these next two runs seemingly have been slated to be filmed later this spring and into the early summer. There was a lot of talk by host Jeff Probst regarding casting of Season 39, but not Season 40.

The buzz is that Season 40 is probably another All-Star edition, but now Survivor spoilers reveal that Season 39 will have a couple of familiar faces as well. The well-known spoiler site Inside Survivor, which has an impeccable track record, is breaking news on the spoilers about a couple of “advisers” that apparently will be involved in this next battle.

When you live with 5 girls going to the ballet becomes a part of your life! #Nutcracker #LuckyGuy #KingDaddy pic.twitter.com/qL9Zd6bR0h — Boston Rob (@BostonRob) November 18, 2018

The site is spearheaded by Martin Holmes, known within Survivor spoiler circles as “Redmond” He shares that his insiders have told him that “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will be involved in Season 39 when it begins filming soon. However, it seems that Boston Rob and Sandra won’t be competing as castaways.

Apparently, specifics are a bit scarce at the moment. However, the buzz is that Mariano and Diaz-Twine will serve as advisers or coaches in a sense.

“The Survivor veterans are there to offer advice and guidance to the crop of new castaways competing on the season currently filming in Fiji.”

Holmes adds that this is expected to be a season-long component of the upcoming battle, not a one-off like people saw previously when John Cochran briefly appeared during Survivor: Game Changers. It also seems, at least based on spoilers available at this point, that Boston Rob and Sandra will be staying somewhere other than the camps with the competing castaways.

Sandra won Survivor twice before, having been crowned the champion of both the Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains editions. Boston Rob has appeared on the series four times, finally winning the Redemption Island competition.

It’s not clear at this point whether this means that Mariano and Diaz-Twine will then be excluded from the all-winners edition said to be coming up for Season 40, or if they’ll just have a lengthy stretch of time ahead hanging out in Fiji as the two seasons film back-to-back.

Filming is slated to begin soon and as that happens, additional Survivor spoilers will likely emerge. Will fans embrace the idea of having “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine back, if that pans out to be accurate? It’ll be interesting to see how this all comes together and everybody should be able to watch it for themselves this fall.