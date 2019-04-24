Taylor Swift Is A Pastel Princess At The Time 100 Gala, While Emilia Clarke Stuns In Red

Tuesday night marked the TIME 100 gala, a celebration of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people. Celebrities such as Dwanye Johnson, Sandra Oh, Nancy Pelosi, and Ava DuVernay all graced the red carpet for the special occasion, per The Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift and Khalid, who were both honored at the event, were scheduled to perform the musical acts. It is the first pubic event for Swift since her announcement teasing new music.

To honor the occasion, the reputation pop star wore a two tone pink and yellow off-shoulder gown by J. Mendel. The stunning dress retails for $6500. The gown had yellow floral embroidery on the side and billowing sleeves. To complete the look, Swift swept up her hair in a messy updo and completed the hairstyle with a simple floral headband.

Fans went into overdrive, looking for clues in the singer’s choice of gown. Since Taylor has teased a big announcement for April 26, she has given clues that all seemed tied to pastel colors. For example, one Instagram upload was a picture of ombre pink ruffles, another was of pastel suitcases, and a third was of light blue costume jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Taylor also posted a picture of herself in her gala dress on Instagram. In the snap, she looks over her shoulder while in a romantic garden filled with lilacs. The picture has earned nearly two million likes.

Swift was not the only celebrity to wow on the red carpet. Emilia Clarke stunned in a red sheer bodice gown. The Game of Thrones star accessorized the look with drop earrings and a matching red lip.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Brie Larson chose to don a simple green strapless dress. The dress featured details like a built in belt and pockets, and Brie completed the looked with a slicked back updo. The actress has recently been busy with The Avengers: End Game promotion. In addition, she comes from a successful turn at Captain Marvel, which earned more than one billion worldwide in revenue.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Though most celebrities played it safe with more traditional attire, there were a few fashion risks. Martha Hunt, who has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana, wore a daring feathered number.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

However, the biggest fashion risk came form actress Indya Moore. Moore, who currently stars as Angel Evangelista in the FX series Pose, came in a beige gown featuring detailed ruffles on the side. However, the most commanding aspect of the dress was its sheerness; the dress left little to the imagination. The Daily Mail has pictures of her daring attire.

The event, which celebrated its 15th year, was held in Lincoln Center in New York.