‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Gets Batman Inspired Tattoo For Newborn Daughter Vaeda

Tyler Baltierra already has a few tattoos, many of which are Batman themed. On Wednesday, Tyler revealed his brand-new tattoo that he had done in honor of his newborn daughter Vaeda. The Teen Mom OG dad kept with the Batman theme for his new tattoo.

He shared the picture of his new tattoo to Instagram which shows Batman embracing a baby. Underneath the image the name “Vaeda” is written. Along with the picture, Tyler included a sweet caption explaining the meaning of his latest tattoo saying that it is in honor of Vaeda.

“What a blessing it is to be her father & what a privilege it is to always be her protector!”

Across his upper back, Tyler has his last name written in a huge Batman symbol. He also has a Batman themed tattoo for his four-year-old daughter Novalee. When he showed off his tattoo for Nova, he revealed that it was a two-day session. He also revealed that the tattoo for Nova had a similar meaning.

“This representation that I will always protect her is PERFECT!” he captioned his tattoo for Nova on Instagram.

Tyler Baltierra and his wife Catelynn welcomed baby Vaeda back in February. Prior to her birth, fans believed that the couple intended on naming their daughter Tezlee. They had planned on using the name because it had “Lee” in it like their four-year-old daughter’s name. However, when the baby was born, they revealed they had picked the name Vaeda.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Catelynn opened up to US Weekly about why they decided to name their baby girl Vaeda instead of Tezlee.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first. Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

Tyler and Catelynn were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Since then, they have been sharing their story on Teen Mom OG which has included their wedding and the birth of their daughter Novalee. While the show is reportedly returning for another season, an air date has not been released. However, Catelynn and Tyler are reportedly returning for the new season and that means that fans will get to meet their new daughter on the show.

Until the new season of Teen Mom OG, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Monday nights on MTV.