‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Malcolm Returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 25, brings Malcolm’s return to Genoa City after he learns his brother Neil has died. His appearance is bittersweet considering the event that brought him back to town.

Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) arrives at Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse following the death of his brother, Neil (Kristoff St. John), according to She Knows Soaps. Devon opens the door and greets Malcolm with a hug. He is glad to see his uncle, but it’s terrible that Malcolm is back in the city under such tragic circumstances. Burying Neil will be among the most challenging things the Winters family has had to do, and for Devon, it comes less than a year after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died, which is going to be incredibly difficult for him as time goes by.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is also devastated, and she blames herself for causing Neil so much stress during the last year. Her distracted driving led to Hilary’s death, and then she spent months in prison serving her sentence. Neil even moved out of Genoa City to be closer to Lily. Devon also feels guilty because he’s the one who insisted that Lily pay for what she did to Hilary. While both Devon and Lily have blamed themselves, perhaps their uncle Malcolm will help them realize that their dad would not want them to sit around and place blame.

The Inquisitr reported that Malcolm will be among those who deliver a eulogy at Neil’s funeral. Moore opened up about how surreal it was to film those scenes while grieving his friend St. John.

“It was just the strangest thing I’ve ever done in my life, let alone my career, just to stand at a podium on set with a camera aimed at you with makeup on and a cast of actors sitting there, and I have to deliver this monologue,” Moore explained. “The only thing I needed to remember was to call him Neil and not Kristoff.”

Malcolm will be in Genoa City on Thursday and Friday. On Monday, April 29, he will appear as himself in a special unscripted episode honoring St. John and his contribution to television. While in town, Malcolm will not only mourn his brother but also celebrate Neil’s life. Ultimately, the Winters family will rally around their fond memories of Neil and ensure that he is celebrated and remembered for the influential man that he was during his nearly three decades in Genoa City.