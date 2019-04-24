Josephine Skriver Leaves Little To The Imagination In Floral Lingerie Set

Josephine Skriver sure knows how to bring the heat when showing off her insane body on social media, and a post to Instagram on Wednesday is no different. Skriver flaunted her most delicate assets in a racy lingerie set, and her 5.8 million followers went wild for the snap.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a floral, two-piece lingerie set that was sure to turn heads. The sizzling number showed off her buxom chest and ample cleavage flawlessly, and her rock-hard abs were on full display. As she crossed her legs to show off her black leather boots — which contrasted perfectly with the feminine garb — fans caught a glimpse her toned legs and curvaceous thighs.

The model wore her honey-colored hair in an on-trend, high ponytail and wore heavy sweeps of peach-colored blush to accentuate her cheekbones. She added some rust-colored eye shadow and thick flicks of mascara to make her eyes pop, and a matte, mauve gloss that emphasized her plump pout. She put the focus on her lips that she teasingly played with by nibbling on the end of her finger while shooting the camera a sultry look.

Skriver has been on fire lately, showing off some of her more daring looks to social media. Yesterday, the model took to Instagram to show off a little leg in a red maxi-skirt that featured deep slits up to her thigh, letting her toned legs peek through as she leaned up against a pot of flowers. She paired the look with a body-hugging sports bra in black, and let her chiseled midsection have some of the spotlight as well.

Loading...

For that snap, Skriver wore her hair in long, beach-babe waves that spilled over her sunkissed shoulders and down her back flawlessly. She topped the look off with a matching crimson hat and some delicate sunglasses that added some flair. She added some layered necklaces, a wrap bracelet, and a pair of chunky, maroon boots to complete the sexy look

She also shared a stunning bikini photo yesterday as well, showing off her voluptuous chest in a cheetah-print number that she shared to Instagram as well. She paired the sexy top with some distressed, cut-off denim shorts that emphasized her curvy thighs perfectly. For that snap, she stood in front of an inviting, crystal blue pool and smiled widely as the sun cascaded down her body — seemingly enjoying the perfect day.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell will be sure to keep an eye out on her social media accounts for the next update from the gorgeous model.