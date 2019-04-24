‘General Hospital’ May Sweeps Spoilers: Ryan Returns To Port Charles As Ava, Laura, & Kevin Work Together

Lots of juicy General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming May sweeps are emerging and fans have a lot to look forward to over the next month or so. As everybody has seen this week, Ava is convinced that Ryan is alive and Laura persuaded Kevin to pretend to be Ava’s boyfriend in hopes of luring Ryan back to town. Apparently, this plan may work.

SheKnows Soaps breaks down the new juicy May sweeps General Hospital spoilers. They tease that as Ava and Kevin move forward on this plan, she will end up in an awkard position of sorts. In addition, Kevin is put to the test and he will stay closely connected with Laura as they implement this plan.

Laura will also connect with Robert as this all proceeds. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Laura and Robert will partner up in some sense to try to find Ryan. Of course, viewers know that Jordan is also sending Curtis off to Niagara Falls to try to find the missing psychopath as well, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets a line on him first.

Until now, it’s seemed increasingly likely that Ryan is still alive, but it hasn’t been revealed for certain. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that indeed, it will soon be confirmed that Ryan is still alive.

Kevin reaches out to Ava gets more than he bargained for. Will he be willing to step in where Scott wouldn't?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @thejonlindstrom pic.twitter.com/Oag9y1J4Xw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 23, 2019

The teasers hint that he may not be back in Port Charles yet, although fans have speculated that he is nearby and keeping an eye on Ava. If he’s not in Port Charles yet, he will be soon.

Will Ava get that confrontation with Ryan that she so desperately wants? Unfortunately, the latest General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal a timeline for when this all plays out, other than it’ll transpire over the coming month. Teasers also don’t share anything specific past the tidbit that Ryan is alive and returns to Port Charles.

Ryan gives Laura and Kevin the shock of their lives. Click to watch today's exciting, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/7VZUirJj9B — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 23, 2019

Could Kevin’s fake romance with Ava end up causing new problems in his marriage to Laura? Just as the two were making progress in coming back together again, Laura decided that it would be best to have him work with Ava. As The Inquisitr detailed, “KevLaur” fans aren’t necessarily happy about this, but hopefully this separation won’t last long.

It seems that General Hospital fans are ready for closure with this Ryan storyline and spoilers suggest that there is some on the way. Will Ryan really die during whatever confrontation lies ahead or will his next exit from Port Charles remain murky once again? Additional spoilers will emerge in the days ahead and everybody will be anxious to see what develops.