Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Ditches The Bra While Rocking A Hot White Mini Dress

Just like sister Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian likes to ditch the bra every once and a while.

The mother of three may have just turned 40-years-old but she continues to wow her fans with jaw-dropping looks that showcase her incredibly sexy body. While the eldest Kardashian sister posts a ton of NSFW photos to her Instagram account, she also likes to bare it all for little outings and trips which was the case yesterday. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the reality star serving up another sexy look after a little getaway.

In the photos that were published by the media outlet, Kourtney stepped off of a private jet after enjoying a quick weekend trip to Palm Springs, California with her three kids. Snapshots show Kardashian exiting the plane and showing off her hot outfit to paps in the process.

For her travel-chic look, Kourt rocks a white, body-hugging mini dress that grabs her every curve. The mother of three’s ensemble includes a scandalous little cutout near her chest that shows off just a little cleavage for the camera. In true Kardashian fashion, the 40-year-old ditches the bra and nips out just a little bit in the images.

With the dress hitting well above her knee, it definitely showcases the stunner’s toned and tanned legs that fans have seen so much of over the past few weeks. On the bottom, Kourt completes her look with a pair of white sneakers and wore her hair slicked back in a low bun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s kids were also photographed with their mother and her only daughter, Penelope Disick, could be seen taking a page out of her mother’s casual fashion book in a white t-shirt and pair of red Adidas sweats. Little Reign Disick sported a purple tie-dye t-shirt and grey shorts and Kourtney’s eldest child, Mason Disick, was not photographed.

According to the outlet, the family got away this Easter weekend and made a stop in Indio Valley, California where Kanye West gave one of his infamous Sunday Services at the Coachella Valley Music Festival. After that, the family went to nearby Palm Springs, California for a little r&r before taking a short flight back to Los Angeles.

Just last week, Kourtney celebrated her milestone 40th birthday with an epic bash that included family, close friends, and some hilarious “most interesting to look at” decorations. As The Inquisitr shared, the reality star doesn’t even mind turning the big 4-0 because she’s in great shape, she knows she looks great, and she feels great. Right now, she feels as confident and sexy as ever!