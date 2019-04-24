Sommer Ray Flaunts Tanned Legs In Dangerously Short Skintight Dress On Instagram

Sommer Ray is soaking up the rays of sunshine in her latest Instagram post. The model posed for a few photos on a beautiful day in California, showing off her flawless tan and toned body in a shot and tight summer dress. The post comes as Ray amps up promotions for her self-titled clothing line, which includes a swimwear collection perfect for the beautifully warm weather.

The photos on Ray’s Instagram feed on Wednesday morning showed the 22-year-old entrepreneur sitting casually in a street. She wore a short, tight-fitting yellow floral dress with cutouts at the sides and a bustier-style top paired with white socks and sneakers.

In one image, her wild brown and blonde curls fell down her shoulders as she leaned her head back to enjoy the sunlight with a big smile. Her tanned and toned legs were on full display as she sprawled out on the pavement. The second photo in the series showed Ray pushing her hair off of her face as she twisted her legs back, letting her toned backside make a quick appearance.

“When ya can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine,” Ray captioned the series, adding a yellow heart and a sun emoji. The photo garnered 146,000 likes and counting. In the comments, friends gathered to compliment the playful pictures.

“Yellow looks good on you!!” one person wrote.

“You are the sunshine,” another said with heart eyes.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Ray took a moment to show off a few bikinis from her clothing line on the Sommer Ray Shop website. The young social media star shared a few of her favorites, which she modeled herself. Some of the products included a green triangle bikini, an orange bralette bikini, and a ribbed tank top bikini with a decorative clip in both red and black.

Ray took a trip to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last weekend, where she partied in a few more of her favorite looks, including a floral thong bikini and a saucy leopard print bikini. Of course, she showed off her contagiously fun personality with a few silly videos of herself dancing around and riding a carousel.

The fitness guru has explained in the past that maintaining her real self in her work is incredibly important to her. She even has a secondary Instagram account, @SommerRay2, dedicated to being silly and carefree.

“I want younger girls to see I’m an actual human,” she told Life & Style in a May 2018 interview. “I think more girls need to do stuff like that because when I first started at like 17, 18, and moved out to Cali I thought all of these girls were going to be picture perfect and I’d be nothing compared to them…We all have flaws. Our whole role in life after being given this power is to motivate and inspire so that’s what I want to do.”