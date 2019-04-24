‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals If She Plans On Apologizing To Kailyn Lowry After Drama

There has been plenty of drama between Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry lately, but does Jenelle plan on apologizing to Kail for any of it? According to a new report from OK! Magazine, Jenelle answered a question from a fan on her Instagram story and revealed whether or not she will be apologizing to her co-star.

“Why do I need to apologize? LOL. What did I say?” Jenelle replied.

While most fans have been following the drama between the two reality show stars, there may be some who wonder still what exactly is going on between Jenelle and Kailyn. Although the two appeared to have a friendship at one point, things between the two have been tense, to say the least.

The drama exploded late last year when Kailyn sent Jenelle a gift that included products from her haircare line. While Kailyn sent the gift as a way to make peace with her co-star, Jenelle didn’t take it that way, instead deciding to set the gift on fire. To add to the drama, Jenelle recorded herself burning Kailyn’s peace offering, and she posted a video of the inferno to social media.

That wasn’t the only drama between the two, though. Jenelle spent a weekend away with her mom Barbara that resulted in even more drama with Kailyn. While on social media, Barbara made some comments towards Kail. Understandably, Kailyn was upset when she learned about the comments, and for a short time, even refused to film for the show.

After the incident, Jenelle spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed she felt Kailyn was overreacting.

“I think she is overreacting and knows my mom’s personality,” Jenelle explained. “I’m sure everyone can understand my mom’s personality and mixed with when she’s had a couple drinks, she’s just more outspoken. Kail wants any reason to have pity on her or have attention on her in any way, shape, or form. We don’t like her, but we wouldn’t ever physically harm her.”

It doesn’t sound like the feud between these two is going to end any time soon, especially since Jenelle doesn’t have any plans to apologize to Kailyn.

Fans can catch up with both Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2. New episodes from Season 9 air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can also look forward to the upcoming reunion special, which recently taped in New York City. An airdate for the reunion has not been announced.