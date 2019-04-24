Wendy Williams Is Severing All Ties Kevin Hunter, Signs Lease On New Home

Wendy Williams is severing all ties with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, and she means business. Wendy has cut him off from her financially and has even signed a lease on a new Manhattan apartment — a process that TMZ says started weeks ago — before she had even filed for divorce.

Williams has reportedly hired a team to make sure that Hunter can’t touch her money. She also created separate bank accounts so that he can’t access her funds. Not only that, but she has signed a one year lease a few weeks ago and paid up in advance on a new Manhattan apartment. This means that Williams will no longer be living in the New Jersey home that the couple previously inhabited together.

Williams initially debated maintaining a professional relationship with Hunter, who is an executive producer on her show. Ultimately, she decided that it was better for her mental well-being if he wasn’t on the set because his presence was stressful to her. The host also reportedly beefed up her security after removing her husband from the show. Hunter, who was reportedly abusive to Williams, was accused at one point of attempting to poison her.

Williams allegedly filed for divorce after rumors of his infidelity became public. While the host has been reticent to talk about her relationship, she has recently been opening up with fans about the ordeal.

Kevin Hunter has been fired from The Wendy Williams Show.https://t.co/0eUwb5Dogn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 16, 2019

On her show, she talked about how she is usually the one getting people to spill their guts to the public, but now it is her turn.

“It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business,” Williams said on the show. “It’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it.”

She also spoke with Van Jones about her divorce, where things got a bit heated. On a recent episode of her show, Williams pointed out that Jones is separating from his wife, from whom he filed a divorce in September, according to Fox News.

“They are getting a divorce. The divorce is not finalized. You still wear your ring,” Williams said.

Loading...

The CNN commentator shot back at Williams, saying that she had her own issues.

“You got something on your hand, too, so I ain’t talking about that,” Jones said. “I’m just saying. I’m just saying.”

Williams, who appeared taken aback by Jones’ response, fired back that she was the one doing the interviewing.

“Excuse me. This side of the couch is for the asking of the questions,” Williams said.