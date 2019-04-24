Cardi B Puts Website Boss On Blast After Posting Negative Reports

Rapper Cardi B has put the website boss of The Shade Room on blast because she feels they only focus on negative reports about herself and her family.

Music News reveals that the site mainly focuses on African-American celebs. They posted about Migos member Offset being slapped with a felony gun possession charge, which Cardi was not happy with. In a series of Instagram videos, she went off on Angelica Nwandu, the founder of the site, who has in the past ignored positive stories about her and her family, instead choosing to focus solely on negative ones.

“Offset donated 25K to the Ellen foundation for the kids in Africa. Did The Shade Room post it? No,” Cardi said, per Music News.

“Is The Shade Room posting how this man is promoting a cancer-free campaign? No. Are they posting any positive s**t and investment talk that he’s been talking about in his interviews? No.”

“I’m not saying, ‘Oh, I only want people to post positive s**t about us’…At the end of the day, a blog is a blog and I feel like they got to post the good and the bad. But come on now, that biased s**t that people want to do because they on some hate campaign…It’s trash,” she continued.

However, Cardi didn’t stop there. She took the time to do some research on the website. She found that they hadn’t said anything positive about her or Offset for over a year. She claimed that websites like this only capitalize on the drama surrounding black celebs in the entertainment industry, which will then influence Caucasian-owned websites to do the exact same thing.

Music News reports that these videos have now been deleted, but it seems to be making an impact on the blogs.

Despite any drama in her personal life, Cardi B is one of the world’s most established rap acts. Recently, Cardi got her own life-size sculpture after Spotify created the Pantheon. The company honors the biggest breakthrough artists of the year who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop music. The Inquisitr announced the news, with Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith, and Gunna also being inducted.

Cardi B has achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.S. since 2017 — “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You.” Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The album has been certified double platinum in the U.S. Her latest single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me,” has, so far, peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart. Cardi has a consistent amount of monthly Spotify listeners, which currently sits at over 29 million.