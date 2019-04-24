Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Is Reportedly Speaking To Her Again Amidst College Admissions Scandal

After the fallout from the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade Giannulli wasn’t speaking to her mother Lori Loughlin. Now, the YouTube influencer is finally ready to communicate, according to Us Weekly.

“Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” a source close to the family said. “Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori.”

Olivia Jade was allegedly upset with her parents for allegedly bribing college officials to the tune of $500,000 in order to get her and her sister into a better college (University of Southern California) than they might have otherwise qualified for on their own. Since the scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, broke, the beauty vlogger lost endorsements from beauty giant Sephora and clothing retailer Lulus, and possibly others.

Olivia Jade blamed her parents and chose to stay with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy in Malibu, saying that she was “devastated” by the situation.

“Olivia is devastated and completely embarrassed. She feels like she’s lost nearly all of her friends because of this. She’s barely speaking to her parents,” a friend told CNN.

“Her best friends are doing everything they can, but she doesn’t even want to see anyone right now,” the insider said. “Olivia has been staying off social media because she’s gotten so much hate.”

Lori is one of 17 parents, including her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who pled not guilty in the scandal and are now demanding that prosecutors hand over evidence in the case.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, plead not guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal https://t.co/k0l7UZz1gJ pic.twitter.com/gvYlFFDxbM — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 15, 2019

According to a filing, Lori and the other parents want the chance to review the evidence against them before they make any major decisions in the case.

A former assistant coach at USC pled guilty on Tuesday for their part in helping Lori’s daughters into the college. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that former assistant soccer coach Laura Janke is pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

The coach is one of those cooperating with authorities and could be facing up to 20 years in prison for her part in the scam. She is accused of creating a fake profile for Olivia Jade in order to make it appear as though she was a crew coxswain for the L.A. Marina Club team.

There is some talk that since her parents are refusing to cooperate, the prosecution could file charges against Oliva Jade and her sister Isabella Rose in an attempt to pressure their parents.