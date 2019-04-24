‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, April 24: Quinn & Sally Battle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 24 promise fireworks when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) face off. Quinn is on a mission to get rid of Sally, she doesn’t believe that the redhead is good enough for her son. Sparks will fly when Sally defends herself to Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) mother, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) recently told Sally his plans to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Sally was shocked and worried about Thomas’ mental wellbeing. She couldn’t believe that he wanted to break up a marriage for his own gain. She hugged him before she went on to disapprove of his plans. Unfortunately, Quinn saw Thomas and Sally embrace and jumped to her own conclusions.

She rushed over to Spencer Publications and informed Wyatt that Sally was playing him for a fool. Wyatt believed that there must be a reasonable explanation for the hug. He pointed out that Thomas had just lost Caroline and that Sally could have been comforting him. Quinn didn’t buy his line of reasoning. She wanted her son to go back to Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She made it clear that she preferred the blonde for him and wanted them to reunite.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn is not done with her meddling ways. She will go to Wyatt’s house and pack Sally’s bags. The B&B spoiler video, via Twitter, shows Quinn waiting for Sally as she arrives home. The redhead looks at the bags and asks Wyatt’s mom. “Surprising me with a trip?” Quinn doesn’t skip a beat and answers her that she’s providing her with “a one-way out of my son’s life.”

Quinn will have the advantage as she blasts Sally. Sally doesn’t know that Quinn spied on her and Thomas. She will also remind the young fashion designer about her past with Forrester. She doesn’t want Sally to hurt her son after everything that Wyatt did for her. Quinn wants Sally to leave the beach house.

However, Sally won’t let Quinn put her out. She won’t let Wyatt’s mother dictate the terms and conditions of their relationship and she will stand up for herself. Quinn and Sally will have an all-out fight until Wyatt comes home. The man in question will find himself caught between his mother and his girlfriend. Hopefully, he will be able to make peace between these women.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.