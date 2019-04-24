Camille Grammer Weighs In On Lisa Vanderpump Feud, Reveals She Apologized ‘Several Times’ On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump is still not happy with her 'RHOBH' co-star.

Camille Grammer has done her best to make amends with Lisa Vanderpump after poking fun at her teeth while tipsy during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month.

According to a series of new posts shared on Twitter, Grammer recently said that while she believes fans should share their thoughts on each episode, they shouldn’t wish that cast members lose their jobs or that Grammer’s marriage should fail.

Although Grammer’s comments seemed reasonable to some, one particular fan said that she doesn’t believe anyone should have their teeth made fun of, or any of their physical attributes.

“And yet, some people do. Sad,” the person said.

In response, Grammer said that in addition to sharing a series of apology posts on her Twitter page to Vanderpump for the comments she made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she also sent private text messages to Vanderpump in hopes of making amends.

“I have apologized several times. Several personal texts I sent to Lisa V and here on Twitter,” she explained.

Grammer first apologized to Vanderpump on Twitter earlier this month immediately after the episode in question aired. In her messages, Grammer said she was sorry for her distasteful comments about Vanderpump.

Grammer and Vanderpump appeared to be on very good terms just weeks ago when Grammer traveled with Vanderpump to Las Vegas for the highly-anticipated opening of her new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is located at Caesar’s Palace. However, after Vanderpump watched the episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills play out, things appear to have become strained between them.

Sadly, Grammer appeared to be the only member of the cast that Vanderpump was still speaking to after filming Season 9.

Although Vanderpump appeared to accept Grammer’s apology at the time it was made several days ago, she has since shared a blog post on her personal website in which she appeared to change her tune about Grammer’s statements against her.

“I was totally unaware that Camille had spewed such garbage and salivated over my absence from the group until I was enlightened, courtesy of Andy on WWHL…She apparently had confided in one of my close friends, prior to this being aired, as we celebrated in Vegas, that she had regret in manufacturing BS at my expense,” Vanderpump explained.

Vanderpump then said that while Grammer suggested her statements were a “joke,” “the hurt still lingers.”

To see more of Grammer, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.