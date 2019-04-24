‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap, Spoilers: Saitama Knocks Out God-Level Threat Garou With One Hit

Has Garou already shown his true power?

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 3 started with Bang, a Class-S Rank 3 hero with a nickname Silver Fang, ordering one of his students, Charanko, to leave his dojo. Charanko was then shown telling the story to Genos, Saitama, King, and Blizzard. Genos told Charanko that Garou could be the reason why Bang decided to send him away.

As revealed in the latest episode of One Punch Man, the Hero Association decided to ask the Class-S heroes for help in dealing with Garou, whom they considered as a God-level threat. Since Garou was his former student, Bang volunteered to hunt him himself. Though he knew his strengths and weaknesses, Bang isn’t in any way underestimating Garou.

As a matter of fact, Bang asked his older brother Bomb to help him eliminate Garou. Like Bang, Bomb is also a master of the Fist of Whirling Wing Slashing Steel. However, before they find the “Human Monster,” he might have already beaten more than half of the heroes. Garou said that he needs to fight and defeat the heroes in order to complete his evolution into a monster.

In One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 3, Garou faced several heroes including Class-C Rank 1 Mumen Raider and all the members of the Tank-top gang led by Class-S Rank 16 hero Tank-top Master. With his incredible power and speed, Tank-top Master managed to give Garou a tough time and almost killed him. However, when Garou decided to become more serious and use the Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock, he easily defeated Tank-top Master and all his subordinates, and Mumen Raider. Charanko took the opportunity to help his master, but he proved to be no match against the “Human Monster.”

Fans are dubbing #OnePunchMan's latest episode the best of Season 2 so far: https://t.co/W0iADVJxvT pic.twitter.com/yJtqZijwG1 — Anime On ComicBook.com (@comicbookanime) April 23, 2019

While walking in a park, Garou saw a boy holding an almanac of heroes and monsters. After spending a short time reading the book, it became easier for Garou to locate all the heroes. Aside from the heroes’ daily routines, the almanac also revealed the techniques they use and their finishing blows. Garou’s next casualties were Class-A Rank 26 hero Golden Ball and another hero who has good swordsmanship.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 3 featured Saitama visiting all the heroes who were defeated by Garou. After hearing their stories, Saitama became more interest in learning mixed martial arts. Saitama asked Charanko if he knew someone who can teach him mixed martial arts. Charanko told him to ask Bang and gave him a paper that will enable him to participate in a mixed martial arts tournament that has a prize pot of three million.

In order to make himself look like Charanko, Saitama decided to find a wig. However, when he arrived at the store, he met Garou, who immediately made a move and attacked him. As expected, Saitama managed to dodge and knock Garou out with just one hit. One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 3 showed the huge difference of power between Saitama and Garou. However, there is still a chance that the “Human Monster” could reach Saitama’s level when his evolution to becoming a monster is complete.