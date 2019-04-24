Cardi B Shows Off Washboard Abs As She Sings In Her Lingerie For Racy Instagram Video

Cardi B has been putting in plenty of work to get her body back into top form after the birth of daughter Kulture, and now she is showing it off in a racy new Instagram video.

This week, the rapper took to Instagram to share something of a remix to her new song, “Clout.” As the Daily Mail noted, Cardi was getting her hair done while wearing nothing but some lingerie and showing off her tight abs as she sang the song, gospel-style.

The singer-songwriter has worked very hard to get back into shape after the birth of Kulture last July. She has shared some of that fitness journey with fans, including a glimpse of what Us Weekly called her “impossibly thin” stomach back in January.

Cardi B is no stranger to sharing racy pictures online, with many very revealing shots on her Instagram page that have shown off her post-baby figure. It wasn’t always so clear that she would bounce back so quickly, however. In an interview with W magazine late last year, Cardi B said that there was some worry when she first got pregnant that it would put a hitch in her career, and afterward, she shared concerns about getting her body back into shape as well.

“When I got pregnant, I was f***ing freaking out,” the rapper said, referring to how early in her career the pregnancy came. “Everybody around me was like, ‘No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You’re going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?’ ”

But Cardi B said that throughout her pregnancy, she was determined to come back strong afterward — and that is exactly what she’s done. Cardi has gotten back into the swing of making appearances and said she is planning to put out a new album later this year.

Cardi mentioned in a session with fans that she was looking to put the album out sometime in the spring, but that there were no guarantees given her busy schedule.

“Hopefully I can get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out,” she said. “I don’t know how possible that’s going to be because I feel like I’m gonna be extremely, extremely busy.”

In the meantime, Cardi B is still putting in plenty of work on her figure, as the racy new Instagram video showed.