‘Avengers: Endgame’ – No Spoilers Here, But Does It Have A Post-Credits Scene

The film to end this chapter of the MCU is going to be a little different than the others.

Avengers: Endgame made its world premiere earlier this week and it will debut for the rest of the world very soon. When it opens wide on Friday, most everyone will have hoped to avoid spoilers of any kind, but there are some things that fans want to know before heading into theaters. Is there going to be any kind of mid-credits scene or post-credits scene for what is easily the biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Let it be known that there will be no spoilers in this article and you can read through without worrying about having something revealed. That is, of course, unless you feel as if knowing whether or not there is a post-credits scene is a spoiler.

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame allowed the cast and select guests to see the film, but it was also screened for critics and media. Now, word has come out via We Got This Covered that this film is unlike any other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it will not have a mid-credits or post-credits scene of any kind.

Some fans may be upset by this, but when you really think about it, there’s a lot of sense to this movie. From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, there has been some kind of scene in or after the credits to set up the next film in the MCU, but that isn’t needed here.

Avengers: Endgame is the end of this story, but not the end of the universe.

Marvel Studios

Every time there was a new movie in the MCU, the mid or post-credits scene would essentially set up the next film. This became incredibly common and was something that fans looked forward to almost as much as the movie itself.

For Avengers: Endgame, there is really no need to wait around through the credits for any kind of scene but you can stay to see the great people who worked on the movie.

Now, just because there isn’t a mid or post-credits scene doesn’t mean there is absolutely nothing. At the very end of the credits, the Marvel logo appears on the screen and there is the sound of metal clanking together and nothing else to really go along with it.

Over on Reddit, a user named OxideCyanide has a theory that makes a lot of sense.

“For those who were confused about the end credits scene. Even though we didn’t see anything, we heard the sound of a ‘blacksmith’ hammering something metal. Those who are unfamiliar with the sound, that ‘blacksmith’ was Tony Stark making the very first Iron Man suit. The one that started it all.”

Avengers: Endgame is truly the end of an era and bringing a sort of a conclusion to something that has been 10 years in the making. Along with the story receiving its finish, there appears to also be a climax to the iconic post-credits scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.