Luann De Lesseps Struts Along The Beach In A Cut-Out Swimsuit At 53 In New Video

The 'RHONY' star used the beach as a runway to show off her seriously toned body.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is showing off her amazing beach body in a cut-out swimsuit to celebrate Earth Day. The stunning 53-year-old reality star was proudly showing some skin during a sunny trip to the beach, flaunting her toned body as she strutted along the sand.

Luann shared the video of herself working the beach like a runway on her Instagram page this week, where she could be seen looking years younger than her age as she flaunted her toned body. The reality star’s black swimwear looked a whole lot like a bikini, though it was actually a one-piece that gave her 578,000 followers a good look at her toned middle, with a large with a cut-out across the torso.

She accessorized her revealing bathing suit look by rocking a sunhat on her head with a black band and a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes. Her shoulder-length chestnut hair flowed slightly in the breeze.

Luann — who will turn 54-years-old next month — didn’t reveal exactly where she was as she hit the beach. She tagged her location as “Earth” to acknowledge Earth Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement on April 22.

De Lesseps isn’t exactly a stranger when it comes to flaunting her body on social media, though.

Back in February, The Inquisitr reported that the RHONY reality star proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym as she rocked the same pretty skimpy one-piece while at the beach during a trip to Miami, Florida.

The latest snaps of Luann also come as her fellow Real Housewives of New York City castmember showed off her own toned body at the beach this week.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Food Bank for New York City

The Inquisitr posted photos of de Lesseps’ 48-year-old co-star, Bethenny Frankel, sporting a skin-tight pink swimsuit as she too ditched the concrete jungle of New York and headed to the beach.

As for Luann, she’s previously shared some of her big secrets to keeping her body in such great shape in her 50s.

Per PopSugar, the star opened up about some of her biggest diet secrets to OK! Magazine, particularly when it comes to how she stops herself from overindulging.

“Never go to a party when you are hungry. You will have an easier time sticking to your diet if you have a light snack before you go out,” she said. “Party food is supposed to be tempting and fun; you won’t make good food choices if you are starving.”

De Lesseps also shared that she doesn’t let others influence what she eats.

“Let your friends enjoy their food without critiquing their choices,” Luann de Lesseps shared. “If you eat the bread, skip the wine. If you drink the wine, skip the bread. It’s one or the other.”