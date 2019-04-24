Kyle Richards Reacts To Brutal Jabs From ‘RHOBH’ Husbands Ken Todd & PK Kemsley

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran butted heads with two of her co-stars' husbands this season.

Kyle Richards has turned into a bit of a punching bag for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husbands this season — and it all stems from that Lisa Vanderpump Puppy Gate drama. Three weeks after viewers witnessed after her brutal on-camera fight with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd — in which he got in Kyle’s face, called her a liar, and accused her of not being a “friend” to his wife — Richards was dissed by Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK Kemsley.

During a group outing to a Boy George concert, PK threw major shade at Kyle by telling her, “You could have issues. You can’t even get along with your best friend.”

Kemsley, who was clearly referring to Richards’ explosive fight with Vanderpump, quickly claimed his comment was a “joke,” but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran was not having it.

“You’re in the same f***ing position,” Kyle fired back at PK of her estrangement from Ken and Lisa, per TooFab. “I don’t want to burst your bubble PK, but Lisa’s not talking to you [either]. I’ve been f**king defending you with the whole [dog situation].”

Hollywood Life notes that Kyle unloaded about PK Kemsley’s harsh jab in a confessional interview a little later.

“The whole reason I even got into this situation was speaking up on your wife’s behalf and now, you’re giving me a jab and trying to get back into Lisa and Ken’s good graces? Is that what’s happening here?” Richards said of PK.

In an interview on the Bravo TV aftershow, Kyle said PK was playing “both sides of the fence” when he threw the unnecessary dig at her.

“It was a jab,” the RHOBH star said, adding that she expected an apology text from Dorit Kemsley’s husband and never got one.

As for her shouting match with Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, a few weeks earlier, Kyle Richards posted to Twitter to remind fans who escalated the conversation into a screaming match. Richards also questioned Vanderpump’s major kitchen renovation, which the SUR owner has teased was spawned by the blowout with Kyle in that very room after she decided she couldn’t bear to look at it anymore.

“I didn’t scream until I was screamed AT,” Kyle wrote of her fight with Ken and Lisa. “I was actually very calm for the most part. And are we really supposed to believe the entire kitchen is being redone because of me? Okayyy…”

RHOBH: Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Admits He Was 'a Bit Strong' with Kyle Richards https://t.co/XurV2jvmPM — People (@people) April 10, 2019

The infamous fight with her former friends occurred when Kyle Richards showed up at Vanderpump and Todd’s Villa Rosa mansion to try to clear the air about a Radar Online article that leaked the story that Dorit Kemsley’s Vanderpump Dogs puppy ended up at a kill shelter. During the heated exchange, Ken Todd pointed his finger in Kyle’s face and told her she was not his or Lisa’s friend, before kicking her out of the couple’s mansion with a swift, “Goodbye Kyle!” Richards’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, later called Todd’s behavior “totally uncalled for.”

With all of this drama, could a Real Husbands of Beverly Hills spinoff be that far off?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.