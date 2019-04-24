Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Is Working On Her Ninth Studio Album

Kelly Clarkson shared some exciting news with her fans over the Easter weekend.

The “Love So Soft” hitmaker announced that she was heading to the studio to work on a new album.

“Yoga, coffee, Easter baskets, egg hunt, breakfast with the little kiddos & hubby, & now I’m off to the studio to work on the new album! Happy Easter y’all!!????❤️ Not gonna lie, really excited to paint eggs w/kiddos tonight????????‍♀️ #ForeverKid #ArtsAndCrafts,” she shared to her 12.3 million Twitter following.

The tweet was liked by over 8,000 users and was replied to by hundreds of excited fans.

The album Clarkson is working on will be her ninth release. Her last record, Meaning of Life, came out in 2018 and became her eighth album to enter the top three on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. She went on a tour of the same name, embarking on 28 North American shows which started on January 24 in Oakland, California, at the Oracle Arena and ended on March 30 in Greenville, South California, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

In 2002, Kelly rose to fame when she won the first series of American Idol. Since then, she has become a household name around the world.

Clarkson’s debut album, Thankful, topped the U.S. album charts and has since gone double platinum. The lead single, “Miss Independent,” became her second U.S. Top 10 single.

Her second studio album, Breakaway, made her a global superstar. It topped the charts in Ireland and the Netherlands while peaking at No. 2 in Australia and Switzerland and No. 3 in the U.S., the U.K., and Austria. The record contained some of her most popular singles — “Breakaway,” “Since U Been Gone,” “Between These Hazel Eyes,” and “Because of You,” all of which peaked within the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

In 2009, she achieved her second No. 1 single in the U.S. with “My Life Would Suck Without You.” Her third and most recent chart-topping U.S. single came in 2012 with “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Clarkson is currently a judge on The Voice in the U.S. and will continue her television career by hosting her very own talk show. Simply titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, it is set to premiere on September 9 and will be produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television.

Throughout her career, Kelly has won four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, six Teen Choice Awards, and one MTV Asia Award. With a total of 15 Grammy Award nominations, she has taken home three, for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Since U Been Gone”, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Breakaway and Stronger.