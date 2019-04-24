Eva Longoria Stuns In A Plunging Swimsuit At 44, Just 10 Months After Giving Birth

Eva's revealing her post-baby body at the beach.

Eva Longoria is looking years younger than her age while showing off her amazing post-baby body during a recent vacation with her son and husband. Daily Mail shared new snaps of the former Desperate Housewives actress as she hit the beach while spending some time in St. Barts while rocking a plunging navy blue swimsuit.

The seriously stunning 44-year-old actress was proudly showing off some skin just 10 months after giving birth to her and husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston’s first child together, Santiago.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed Eva rocking the skin-tight strappy one-piece with a matching baseball cap on her head and a pair of dark shades shielding her eyes from the sun.

Eva was photographed with her husband of around three years. Pepe was rocking a pair of navy blue swim shorts that perfectly matched his wife’s swimwear, as well as a blue bandanna on his head and shades covering his eyes. The TV executive held on tight to their baby boy as they enjoyed a family beach day.

The cute family was also spotted by paparazzi taking a few family photos of their own. The candid snaps showed Longoria pointing her phone at little Santiago as Pepe held on to both of his hands to help the 10-month-old enjoy a little walk on the sand.

Longoria smiled from ear to ear as she watched her boys interacting.

The actress shared one of the sweet snaps she captured during the family beach day with her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

The cute picture showed Eva smiling for the camera as she held on to her baby boy – who was born back in June – while relaxing on a sun lounger.

But this isn’t the first time Longoria has shown off her post-baby body to the world.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that the body-confident star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a skimpy red bikini.

Prior to that, back in February, The Inquisitr shared photos of the actress rocking a strapless swimsuit as she enjoyed some outdoor time eight months after giving birth to her first child.

But while there’s no doubting that Longoria must have been putting in some work at the gym, she’s previously admitted that she didn’t feel the pressure to drop the pounds after becoming a mom to her baby boy and didn’t feel a lot of urgency to bounce back when it came to her body.

“I don’t really succumb to any pressure,” Eva told People in a December interview. “So if people were saying, ‘Hurry up and lose weight,’ I don’t know, because I don’t listen to it.”

“I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth,” she then added.