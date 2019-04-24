Matthew Knowles Is Planning A Destiny’s Child Musical

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, is helping to develop a musical which will contain Destiny’s Childs back catalog.

Music News has revealed that TMZ claims that the musical will debut in the group’s native Houston, Texas sometime next year. The group’s former manager, who is producing, has revealed there are also plans for shows on Broadway and London’s West End, as well as a world tour.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Matthew said.

“I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father, and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams.”

“It is a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it. It’s fair, it’s real and it’s an absolute honor to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history,” Je’Caryous Johnson, who will direct the project expressed.

When the group went their own ways over a decade ago, everyone left on good terms.

Beyonce, who has gone on to become one of the biggest names in music has performed with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams a few times after their split. Her fractured relationship with her father ended in 2011 when she severed business ties with him.

Knowles announced that he plans to reveal all about the story of Destiny’s Child in his fourth book titled Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story.

Destiny’s Child released four studio albums and enjoyed a lot of success. They had been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards and won three. “Say My Name” won the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2001, while the following year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Survivor.”

As for Beyonce’s solo career, she has been going strong since her debut No. 1 album Dangerously In Love. Since then, she has released five more solo studio albums that have topped the charts — B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce, and Lemonade. The Inquisitr recently reported that Lemonade is now available on all streaming services, three years after its release.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams have both released four studio albums each and have enjoyed their fair share of success on their own. In 2014, Williams released a track with Rowland and Knowles titled “Say Yes” which topped the U.S. Gospel charts. Kelly’s debut album, Simply Deep, topped the U.K. album charts and has achieved two No. 1 singles and a total of nine top 10 singles there. Kelly’s three follow-up albums, Ms. Kelly, Here I Am and Talk A Good Game all entered the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.