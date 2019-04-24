Kelsea Ballerini Shows Skin In A Black Backless Swimsuit At The Beach

Kelsea hit the beach with her husband in a backless one-piece.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is showing off her toned body at the beach while soaking up the sun with her husband Morgan Evans in Tulum, Mexico. Daily Mail published new photos of the gorgeous “Miss Me More” singer wading into the water while south of the border with her husband of more than a year on April 23, where she could be seen flaunting some skin in a backless black swimsuit.

The 25-year-old star – who was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by fellow female country superstar Carrie Underwood – was spotted by paparazzi cooling off in the water in her dark one-piece bathing suit while also shielding her eyes from the beating down sun with a pink baseball cap on her head.

Kelsea had her long blonde hair scooped up into a messy bun as she had some fun in the ocean during the very tropical getaway.

Ballerini also shared her own snaps from her romantic vacation with her husband, who she married back in 2017, to social media.

Daily Mail reported that the singer uploaded several snaps during her sun-filled vacation to Instagram Stories where she told her 1.7 million followers that she and Morgan were enjoying the last day of their trip away.

“Last day of vacay,” she said on one upload while sipping on a drink, also telling fans that their Mexico trip felt like she was “truly in heaven.”

She also posted a stunning snap to her Instagram account that showed her rocking a patterned headscarf with the picturesque blue ocean in view behind her.

Ballerini looked off into the distance while holding on to a drink in her left hand, jokingly hashtagging her post with #husbandsofinstagram to reveal that it was her husband who had snapped the photo. She also tagging the Australian musician in her post.

The star joked in the caption about getting a little sunburned as she and her man headed south of the border together. The snap already has more than 73,000 likes since she shared it with her followers.

As for how Kelsea got the amazing body she was showing off at the beach this week, she previously teased some of her health and fitness tips while speaking to The Thirty last August.

“I tryyyyy to work out when I’m on the road. I don’t do it every day, but I’ve noticed it not only helps me feel better but also really helps me breathe better while I’m singing and moving onstage. My breath support is so much better when I’m working out, so it’s really important in that way too!” Ballerini shared.

The “I Hate Love Songs” singer – who The Inquisitr reported is known to work out with Carrie Underwood’s trainer Erin Oprea alongside her country females including Maren Morris – also revealed how she stays fit on the road, as Kelsea is currently in the middle of her ‘Miss Me More Tour’.

“Usually I’ll try to go to a gym in or near the venue I’m performing at. Sometimes I’ll FaceTime with my trainer, and we’ll do a session that way too,” Kelsea, who’s also helped out on The Voice on multiple occasions, then said.