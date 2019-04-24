Rita Ora Wears Bright, Colorful Skintight Catsuit For The First Date Of Her European Tour

Rita Ora has been embarking on her world tour that started earlier this year. The show named after her second studio album, Phoenix, has now landed in Europe.

The tour kicked off in Melbourne, Australia on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month.

On April 23, she started the European leg of the tour in Oslo, Norway at the Sentrum Scene. At the show, Ora wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit with a pair of killer heels. On Instagram, she tagged the catsuit with designer Angel Chen and the shoes with Byblos.

The upload celebrating the Oslo show consists of four photos in one post. In the first shot, Rita is showing off her flexibility by acing a high kick. In the last shot, Ora is in a velvet tracksuit which is custom made as it has her name “Rita” written in sparkly jewels on the back.

The upload has been liked by over 107,000 users within 11 hours of posting.

The tour will continue across Europe visiting places such as Paris, France, Milan, Italy, and London, United Kingdom where she will play the cities iconic O2 Arena on May 24.

Her second studio album so far has released several singles: “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

Her debut album, Ora, came out six years ago, which was released through Roc Nation. Rita parted ways with them and is now signed to Atlantic Records.

The debut achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.K. — “Hot Right Now, ” her collaboration with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, and “How We Do (Party).

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Ora was launching her own tequila.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with amazing brands and each time I learn something new about the business side of the industry. With this partnership I wanted to push myself to take on a new role,” said Rita.

“Being Chief Creative Partner and shareholder has allowed me to invest my time and energy in a new venture, which at its core highlights strong independent women. Working with Stella and visiting the distillery was an amazing experience and affirmed my desire to take on this position within the company. I can’t wait to toast this new partnership with my family, friends, and fans.”

Rita has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. On May 10, she is set to appear in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.