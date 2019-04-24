Bethenny Frankel, 48, Rocks A Skin-Tight Pink Swimsuit At The Beach

Bethenny's showing off her beach body.

Bethenny Frankel is giving fans just a glimpse at her amazing body in a skin-tight pink swimsuit. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star was looking years younger than her age as she posed for the camera during a sunny trip to the beach while soaking up the sun in Florida.

In the new snap shared to her Instagram account on April 23, Bethenny showed off the top of her strappy light-pink one-piece while the sandy beach could be seen in the background behind her. The reality star sported a wide brimmed sunhat on her head to beat the Florida sun, as well as a pair of shades on her eyes.

Frankel had her brunette hair tied back into a ponytail under her light hat and was showing off just a little bling with a pair of what appeared to be diamond stud earrings and a matching clear stone around her neck.

In the caption of the snap, Bethenny told her 2 million followers that she finds sunshine to be pretty great medicine for her after a very rough past few months in her personal life.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the RHONY star’s boyfriend Dennis Shields passed away in August, with Bethenny recently recalling her final words to him during an episode of the Bravo reality show which aired last month.

But it seems as though Frankel is getting stronger every day, and she’s been living her best life in the sunshine state and posting all the proof to social media.

As Bravo reported earlier this week, Bethenny has been sharing various snaps to Instagram Stories of herself rocking several different bikinis and swimsuits while spending some time in the Florida sunshine over the past few days.

One photo had the star rocking a powder blue bikini as she headed to the beach, while she also shared a selfie that showed off some serious skin while rocking a white two-piece and smiling for the camera.

A third recent upload showed the mom of 8-year-old Bryn in a white one-piece swimsuit as she rode on the water on a boat to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Bethenny posted an adorable snap of herself in another bikini as she spent some quality time with her daughter, who she shares with former husband Jason Hoppy.

The Inquisitr also shared a photo of the stunning businesswoman in a blue bikini as Frankel gave her fans an even better look at her seriously toned body and all the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym.