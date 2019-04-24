Ciara To Perform New Single For The First Time At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ciara took to her Instagram account to share some exciting news.

The “I Bet” songstress uploaded a video that showcased a clip from her latest music video for “Thinking Bout You” with her name written in bright neon lights over the top.

“So excited to announce I’m performing “Thinkin Bout You” LIVE for the first time at the @BBMAs, Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. #BBMAs!! (There’s no emoji for my feelings!! Aahh!:) #LetsGetIt,” she captioned the upload.

The new single is taken from her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, which gets released next month. To promote the album, Cici has created a movement for her fans to join in on. She wants them to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website. This movement kickstarted after she posted a “vulnerable” selfie to her page which showed the star makeup and extensions free which The Inquisitr reported.

So far, Ciara has released six studio albums — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, Basic Instinct, Ciara, and Jackie.

The album cover for her upcoming studio album is a work of art. Ciara appears to be covered in body paint and completely nude, which The Inquisitr recently revealed. The album will consist of 11 tracks and includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

So far, Ciara has dropped five tracks since 2018, which will all appear on the album — “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin’ Bout You.”

Ciara’s signature singles “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like A Boy,” and “Body Party” are still streamed in their millions. She currently has over 7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Loading...

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper Future. They split in 2014 but did have a son together — Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, she married Russell Wilson, who is an American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. In 2017, they had a daughter — Sienna Princess Wilson.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, she said she would be up for another collaboration with Nicki Minaj, who she did two tracks with on her self-titled album in 2013, which The Inquisitr noted.

“There are no plans right now but I’m always down to rock with my girl. She’s a rockstar and she knows how to really come in and make a track super fire. I’m always down for getting together,” she expressed.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11.1 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a huge 21.9 million followers.