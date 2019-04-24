‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, April 23: Hope & Liam Make Love While Thomas Plots With Amelia

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, April 23, features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who tried to convince Hope (Annika Noelle) to make love. She confirmed that she also missed him but she didn’t want to get pregnant again. He told his wife that they would be safe, per Soap Central, and that they wouldn’t have another baby until she was ready for another. The two started to kiss, and before long, they made love on the couch.

Later, Liam told his wife that it felt as if it was their first time again. She protested that it had not been that long. Hope admitted that they need to reconnect on a physical level. She was thankful that he had been so patient with her. Liam told Hope that he loved her and they kissed.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told a shocked Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he would do whatever it took to get Hope. Sally thought that he was concerned about his mental wellbeing and hugged him. Just then, Quinn (Rena Sofer) peeked in and saw them in an embrace. Sally told Thomas that Hope and Liam had been through so much. She didn’t like the idea of him interfering in their marriage. Thomas pointed out that Sally did not have any children. He said that Hope was a mother without a child, and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) was a child without a mother. He felt that Hope fit into his family.

Hope and Liam make love for the first time since Beth's tragedy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/diQKt0hBdf #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1Ecam4QG3t — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 23, 2019

Sally felt that Thomas was going after Hope for himself, and not for Douglas’s sake. She then saw a drawing that Thomas had made. The drawing was childlike and said, “I love you.” Sally realized that Thomas was going to give the picture to Hope and tell her that Douglas had made it. Thomas reiterated that Liam should be with Steffy, while Hope belonged with him.

After Sally left, Thomas called Amelia (Nicola Posener) in Paris. He told her that he needed a favor. He wanted to reunite the girls with their father.

Quinn rushed to Spencer Publications. She told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that his girlfriend and Thomas got rather cozy at Forrester Creations. Quinn felt that Sally was playing Wyatt for a sucker. Wyatt thought that Sally might have been comforting Thomas since he just lost Caroline. Quinn then tried to talk Wyatt into leaving Sally for Flo.

Thomas went to the cabin with the drawing that Douglas had supposedly made. He gave it to Hope who was touched by Douglas’s sweet gesture. Thomas told Hope that he and Douglas were blessed to have her in their lives. He then told her that he spoke to Amelia. The nanny had sent him a video of Kelly. Hope watched the video where Kelly asked for her daddy. She seemed upset as Thomas said that Liam needs to be with his family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.