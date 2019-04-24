Ariel Winter Flaunts Slimmer Figure In New Easter Pics After Opening Up About Her Weight Loss

She recently opened up about her striking weight loss, but Ariel Winter has no issue with flaunting her new, slimmer figure on social media.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of new photos from her Easter Weekend, in which she’s seen wearing a lovely yellow dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. In the photos, Ariel rocks a summery checked white and yellow dress that falls just above her knees and features cute puffy sleeves. The mini-dress is also tight around the torso, further accentuating her slim waist, and allowing for a peek at her ample cleavage.

Ariel matched the outfit with a pair of black high-heel booties, and she wore her long raven locks swept to one side in a loose style, allowing them to flow freely down her back and shoulders. The Modern Family star appeared largely makeup-free as she celebrated Easter by striking some silly poses for the camera while surrounded by beautiful greenery. In the first snap, she laid her hands on her waist while sticking her tongue out and bringing one leg up, and in the last picture, she effortlessly posed in the stunning backyard and gave the camera a shy smile.

But it seems like she wasn’t the only family member posing for some Easter pics. Ariel also shared lots of photos of her pet dogs standing near an Easter egg basket while clearly delight by being able to bask in the sun.

The Hollywood star recently opened up about her weight loss after months of speculation and a wave of questions by her fans, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In the past, there were even rumors that she resorted to cosmetic surgery to slim down, but Ariel shot those down immediately through social media.

“I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look,” she said.

And when an online user suggested that her weight loss was due to a drug addiction, Ariel clapped back and explained that it was instead due to a change in medication. According to her, her psychiatrist switched her to a new anti-depressant prescription because the old one “didn’t work” and made her put on weight.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on,” she told her followers.