Jordyn Woods Goes Braless In Revealing Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Jordyn Woods is seemingly having a blast during her trip to Nigeria, and she always makes sure to show her followers her gorgeous outfits.

For her latest Instagram post, the model flaunted her insane curves in a very revealing look in a sexy video that she posted to her page. In the clip, Jordyn is seen touching her braided locks, which are all swept to one side, while giving the camera a seductive glance. She then takes a step back so that her outfit is on full display, showing off her incredible physique in a skintight dress that featured cut-outs around the torso and an extremely plunging neckline that revealed her ample cleavage.

The 21-year-old’s black ensemble also cinched at the waist with the help of an incorporated belt, and she also added a sparkly golden accessory around her hips. She rocked a couple of matching golden necklaces, as well as some large hoop earrings. As per usual, Jordyn’s makeup was flawless, as she opted for some earthy eye shades as well as some peach-colored lip gloss on her lips. At one point, she pulled her hair away from her face and gave the camera a smile just before the video ended.

Jordyn’s trip to Lagos, Nigeria, has been much documented, both on her social media page and by the media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently opened up about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson for the first time since her famous Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. During a panel that she took part in at Homecoming Festival, she was asked about the drama that completely overturned her relationship with her former best friend Kylie Jenner, her older sister Khloe, and the entire KarJenner clan.

Fans of the reality TV family will remember that Jordyn reportedly kissed Tristan at a party back in February, with his relationship to his baby mother Khloe crumbling shortly afterwards, much like Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie and the rest of the family. And during her panel appearance, the young model spoke about how the scandal impacted her family, as well as the bullying they all had to endure.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman—in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it,” Jordyn said.