Emily Ratajkowski Teases Fans By Pulling Down Her Skirt In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski is pushing the limits on Instagram, and her fans are definitely here for it. The model shared a sexy new snap to her account that captured her figure, threatening to break the social media platform’s no-nudity policy that sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing.

The latest addition to the 27-year-old’s Instagram feed was shared late at night on Tuesday, April 23, and saw the babe wearing a surprised look on her face as if she had just been caught in the act of doing something naughty — and she certainly was. The camera captured the model at the exact moment she began stripping off her dangerously short skirt, and though going pantsless may be against Instagram’s guidelines, Emily’s 22.5 million followers didn’t seem offended by the decision.

Emily’s skintight skirt did nothing but favors for her signature curves, and was already slid down over her hips in the sexy shot, showing off her trim waist and insanely toned abs for the lens. As for her top half, the I Feel Pretty actress rocked an itty-bitty black crop top that barely covered her voluptuous chest, and would be just as easy for her to remove as her bottoms. The bombshell added an extra layer to her barely-there look by sporting an oversized black and white pinstripe blazer, which was already fallen down her shoulder and well on its way to hitting the floor.

To add a bit of bling to the otherwise monochrome ensemble, Emily rocked a set of thick gold rings on her fingers, and wore two necklaces, one with a gold “S” — likely a homage to her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard — as well a second one that fell between her cleavage underneath her tiny top, hiding any pendant it may have had. To complete the jaw-dropping look, Emily parted her brunette tresses in the middle and wore them down, with her locks perfectly framing her face that was done up with a glamorous makeup look featuring a pink blush and glossy lip.

EmRata’s fans were far from shy about showing their love for the latest steamy shot on her Instagram page which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up over 322,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment the beauty on her stunning NSFW appearance.

“HOLY WOWZUS,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the catwalk queen shared another sizzling shot of her in the same skimpy outfit, this time revealing that the pieces were from her own clothing line, Inamorata. The collection originally only included swimwear, but was recently expanded to include a body line made up of numbers such as the ones she sported in her risque snap, as well as some sexy lingerie.