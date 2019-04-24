Watch AC Milan Vs. SS Lazio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Coppa Italia Semifinal 2nd Leg Online

AC Milan and SS Lazio will play what amounts to a knockout match in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal, with a 0-0 aggregate score.

AC Milan have experienced an up-and-down season in Serie A, clinging at the moment to fourth place, per Sky Sports, though level on points at 56 with Atalanta. But on the domestic Cup front, the 18-time league champions and five-time Coppa Italia winners stand just a goal away from the Cup Final, as they enter their semifinal second-leg match against SS Lazio — who have won the Coppa six times themselves — with a blank aggregate score of 0-0. In other words, the second leg becomes in effect a winner-take-all knockout match. The only difference is that an away goal could give Lazio an edge in the game that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia semifinal second-leg match pitting the fourth-place team in Serie A, AC Milan, against eighth-place SS Lazio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, March 17.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 11:45 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday morning, April 25.

Despite the scoreless aggregate in the Coppa tie, the two teams have played one game in the interim, with Milan winning 1-0 on April 13, per ESPN. But the game was marred by an outbreak of bad blood following the final whistle that saw Milan’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessi hold the shirt of Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi aloft for the Milan fans.

But the gesture was taken as an insult by Lazio players, and an on-field melee ensued, with both Bakayoko and Kessie ending up with fines of about $100,000, according to BT Sport.

AC Milan Manager Gennaro Gattuso. Marco Rosi / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the first leg in the AC Milan vs. SS Lazio Coppa Italia Wednesday semifinal decider, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Rossoneri vs. Biancocelesti knockout game at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sport. In Italy itself, the AC Milan vs. SS Lazio Coppa Italia semifinal second-leg game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia semifinal match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service, and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Final Four Italian Cup match on Wednesday in Milan.

Fans in Canada and the United States who prefer an Italian-language live stream can check out the offering from RAI Italia America.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry Milan-Lazio. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of AC Milan vs. SS Lazio, see Live Soccer TV.