Robin Holzken Flaunts Cleavage In Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Robin Holzken shared a new bikini selfie on Instagram today, making it the second day in a row that the model strutted her stuff in a bikini. Her newest post shows her laying on her stomach at the beach, as she sported a navy blue bikini top. It had a basic cut with thin straps and a low plunge neckline. Robin took the photo from a low angle by the ground, and smiled with her lips closed. Her hair appeared to be blowing in the wind.

In addition, Holzken shared a series of Instagram Stories that revealed more about her tropical getaway. It looks like she’s there for a job, and shared sneak peeks from the photoshoot. The model was spotted in a couple more swimsuits, including a light blue bikini and a hot pink bikini.

It’s an exciting time for Robin, because she just celebrated her 22nd birthday four days ago. She commemorated the special day with a cute photo of herself on Instagram. The photo showed her sitting on a set of metal stairs, as she reached out her left hand towards the camera. The black-and-white image showed Holzken smiling widely in a light jacket and pants.

One of the breakout moments for Robin came when she was booked for a photoshoot with Victoria’s Secret. She described the experience to Elite Model Management.

“Yes I kinda was but not as nervous as I was the day at the casting and test shoot. You already know that if you messed it up the first time they would’ve never booked you for the job. During the shoot everyone was so nice and sweet, I felt comfortable right away.”

And like many VS fans, Holzken has a couple of Angels that are extra special to her.

“I have two favorite angels: Adriana Lima & Candice Swanepoel. Candice Swanepoel has my dream body and her walk is amazing. Adriana is pure perfection, I love the way she flirts with the camera, I can really learn from her.”

It’s no surprise to hear Robin throw out Adriana and Candice’s names, considering that they’re one of the most well-known models that have worked for the brand.

At any rate, Holzken is making her own path in the modeling world, including in the swimsuit and lingerie sectors. Her recent lingerie-based photoshoots included a dreamy image that she shared in late March. The Instagram photo showed her wearing a lacy corset top and white bottoms, along with a sleek, white suit that she threw over her shoulders.