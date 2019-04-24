Want To Lose Weight? Get A Dog, Study Says

It turns out that man’s best friend may also be man’s best diet, after a study in Scientific Reports noted that dog-owners are substantially healthier, per Gizmodo.

“Evidence suggests dog ownership is associated with lower risk of death, and a lower risk of cardiovascular conditions at least in single-person households.”

Scientists from the University of Liverpool researched 385 families living in the British county of Liverpool from July to August of 2015. Out of the 385 families, the survey found that 191 people were dog-owners, 455 were not dog-owners, and 46 were children.

Researchers found that dog-owners were “far more likely” to report walking for recreational purposes compared to non-dog owners. Gizmodo outlined this finding further.

“More than 80 percent of dog owners reported doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week—the amount of exercise recommended by physical activity guidelines across the world.”

In total, the study found that dog-owners walked their dogs a median of seven times per week, for a median time of 220 minutes. However, even without the dog present, dog-owners were more likely than non dog-owners to engage in light exercise, such as jogging or running.

Andrew Pons / Unsplash

However, the article was quick to point out that non dog-owners displayed moderate fitness tendencies.

“Non-owners weren’t necessarily lazy (around 62 percent also reported exercising that much), but dog owners were roughly four times (or 400 percent) more likely to meet the criteria.”

Interestingly, the study also found that non dog-owners were more likely than their dog owning counterparts to use walking as a form of transportation.

The benefits of having a dog seemed to extend beyond weight. The study also found that dog owners had higher rates of employment, higher household gross income, better education levels, and better self-rated health.

Helena Lopes / Unsplash

Having a dog also positively affect the health of children. The report claimed that children in families with a dog showed higher levels of participation in “recreational walking and free time physical activity.”

The effects appeared to have the greatest impact in the United Kingdom. When the study incorporated participants from the United States, Australia and Japan, the study found that dog-owners were only 60 times more likely to have gotten enough fitness.

Fernanda Tapia / Unsplash

Researchers believe that this is because the United States, Australia, and Japan often have environments, like large backyards, were dogs can self-exercise. This means that dog walks are not as necessary, and the study showed that less than a third of dog-walkers from the U.S. got the recommended 150 minutes of exercise.

Though the gains were smaller, the research still showed that dog-owners were healthier. Talk about the best diet ever!