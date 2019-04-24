‘Game Of Thrones’: Did Hot Pie Ruin Everything By Sending Arya Stark Home In Season 7?

What would have happened if Arya had continued on to King's Landing and killed Cersei Lannister?

As the final episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones approach, there appears to be a strange fan favorite character rising to the top. Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey), who hasn’t appeared for some time in Game of Thrones, seems to have been on fans’ minds of late as they search for information about this character.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been so much thought over the boy who became a baker that a theory that sees him arriving just in time at Westeros to give everyone a hot meal before they battle the Night King (Vladimir Furdik). While this is a heartwarming fan theory, another has arisen that actually blames Hot Pie for what might be about to go down in King’s Landing.

According to Comic Book, if Hot Pie hadn’t told Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) the news about her family, she might actually be in King’s Landing now, and things could have been vastly different in Westeros.

In Season 7 of Game of Thrones, Arya was heading to King’s Landing with the intention of murdering Cersei. However, when she stopped in at the Inn where Hot Pie bakes, he informed her that things had changed dramatically in the North, namely that the Boltons no longer had Winterfell and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was now King in the North. Because of this news, Arya decided to head to Winterfell and hold off on wiping Cersei of her murder list.

HBO

However, had Arya continued on to King’s Landing and killed Cersei, it might have paved the way for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to take the iron throne. Then, with her position firmly held, she could have sent assistance to Jon in his attack on the Night King.

And, by doing it this way, there would have been no need to send a party beyond the Wall to bring back a wight to show to Cersei. As a result of this, Daenerys would never have had to rescue Jon from the dead army, and her dragon would never have died. In addition, the Night King would not have been able to raise Viserion and use his blue flames to bring down the Wall, leading to the current attack on Westeros.

Of course, all of this hinges on Arya being successful in killing Cersei and allowing Daenerys to fill her place. It could just as likely have resulted in the death of Arya or by having Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) placed on the iron throne in her place.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.