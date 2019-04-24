Watch SV Werder Bremen Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: DFB-Pokal Start Time, Watch German Cup Semifinal Live

Bayern Munich need just two more wins to secure their record 19th DFB-Pokal German Cup championship, but first they must get by Werder Bremen in a semifinal match.

Despite a rocky start to their season, Bayern Munich may now be on their way to the German double, currently leading Borussia Dortmund by a single point on the Bundesliga table, per Sky Sports, with just four league games to play. And in the DFB-Pokal, or German Cup, Bayern need just two more victories to give them their record 19th Cup title – a mission that begins with a semifinal match against a Bundesliga rival in SV Werder Bremen who Bayern narrowly defeated in league play just four days earlier. Bayern reached the Cup Final with a win in the match that will live stream from Bremen.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SV Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich German Cup semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 42,000-seat Weser-Stadion in Bremen, Germany, on Wednesday, April 24. In the United States, the start time is 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

While Bremen may seem to hold the home-field advantage, playing at Weser-Stadion has not seemed to make much difference in the past. Bayern have won their last 12 games played there, and in fact, Werder Bremen have not defeated the 28-time Bundesliga titlists in the last 20 confrontations between the two, according to SportingPedia.

But Bremen may take heart from the fact that Bayern have not yet brought their “A” game to the DFB-Pokal tournament this season. They barely survived their quarterfinal match against second-division side 1 FC Heidenheim, who somehow managed to find the back of the Bayern net four times, as Fansided reported. Of course, Bayern, playing most of the match down a man, scored five of their own to set up the match against Bremen for the right to take on RB Leipzig in the May 25 DFB-Pokal Final in Berlin.

Niklas Süle scored the winner for Bayern over Bremen on Saturday. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich German Cup semifinal showdown, log in to WatchESPN, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN requires cable TV or satellite login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices. The service is also available via set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich live online for free, without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch Wednesday’s German Cup match live stream for free.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will live stream the DFB-Pokal match.

Direct TV Sports Caribbean will stream the game throughout the Caribbean islands. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Bremen vs. Bayern, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Bremen vs. Bayern match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.