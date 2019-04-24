Van Jones Snaps At Wendy Williams For Asking Him About His Divorce During Her Show

Van Jones made it perfectly clear that he won't be answering to Wendy Williams about his divorce from Jana Carter.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has been fairly tight-lipped regarding her recent split from her husband of 22 years and manager Kevin Hunter. Just weeks ago, Williams officially filed for divorce from Hunter with whom she shares a 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.. The split was no surprise to those that have been watching the television personality’s marital drama play out in the tabloids for weeks. Rumors of infidelity have long surrounded Hunter and were further exacerbated by news that he and his mistress recently welcomed a baby girl. While Williams may have plenty of personal struggles of her own right now, she couldn’t help but ask news commentator and author Van Jones about his, according to Fox News.

Van Jones was married to Jana Carter for 14 years before she filed for divorce this past September. The couple shares two children, Mattai and Cabral Jones. When Jones stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, he continued to wear his wedding ring, despite his split from his wife. Williams was quick to pick up on this detail and wasted no time asking him about it.

Van Jones checks Wendy Williams about her divorce after asked about his! https://t.co/d7ivbJECgG pic.twitter.com/bYwtc9jdY9 — Joy105.com (@Joy105com) April 23, 2019

“They are getting a divorce. The divorce is not finalized. You still wear your ring,” she began.

This was clearly the wrong move and Jones shut the television host down before she could go any further. He quickly turned the tables, putting Williams in the hot seat.

“You got something on your hand, too, so I ain’t talking about that. I’m just saying. I’m just saying.”

Those that follow Williams’ television program know that while the host likes to talk about the downfalls of other celebrities, including their relationship struggles, she isn’t too fond of being the one interviewed.

“Excuse me. This side of the couch is for the asking of the questions,” shot back Williams, clearly taken aback by his harsh response.

Jones had likely mistaken the large floral ring on Williams’ left hand as her wedding ring. While Williams does wear the ring on-air frequently, it is not in fact the ring given to her by Hunter.

Williams is a self proclaimed gossip queen, known for her catchphrase “their business is our business.” But lately she’s found herself the subject of celebrity gossip, not just because of her marital problems. Last month the television personality opened up on-air about living in a sober house as she fights her addiction to alcohol. She has told fans that her recovery process is going well and she has a whole new life planned for her and her son.