Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Finds Evidence Of Stefan & Gabi’s Hookup

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 24, 2019, reveal that there will be a lot of confrontation and suspicion in Salem during the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) find evidence that Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) got intimate.

Chloe will become suspicious when she finds Gabi’s button, which obviously came off during her steamy hookup session with Stefan.

Stefan has been trying to convince Chloe that he has feelings for her, and that they could be great together. Stefan claims to want to be with Chloe, and help her raise her children. However, he seems to be feeling a lot of passion with Gabi at the moment, which he’ll try to hide from his roommate and would-be girlfriend.

It’s unclear about whether or not Chloe will figure out what’s going on right under her nose, but in Salem secrets never stayed buried for long, and it seems likely she’ll find out about Stefan’s other woman at some point.

If Chloe decides to question Stefan about the button, it is likely that the DiMera villain will lie about it in order to keep peace with Chloe, and continue to have a chance with her romantically.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) lashes out at those closest to him, including the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith); his grandmother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall); and his grandfather Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).

Will has been through a lot lately after finding out that he has a brain tumor, and having surgery to figure out whether or not that tumor is cancerous. When his family wants to be there to support him, they’ll end up driving him crazy and he’ll probably say some things he doesn’t mean.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric confides in Sarah his regrets about Nicole.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/I6ht87xrzf — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will confront Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) about his feelings for her, knowing that Eric loves her, but that he is keeping his emotions hidden away because she is engaged to his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah’s mother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), will clash with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) over her new job at Titan.

It seems that Maggie may not want Kate working so closely with her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), due to their long history and former romance together.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives every weekday afternoon on NBC.