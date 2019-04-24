Kendall Jenner Flaunts Chest In See-Through White Shirt

Kendall Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday to promote her brand new partnership with the oral care line, Moon.

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner looked stunning at the event where she left little to the imagination by sporting a see-through white top.

In photos for the event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing a sleeveless, white turtleneck knit top that is so thin it gives fans a peek straight through to Kendall’s bare chest.

Jenner also donned a pair of baggy, bright orange pants, which she had tucked into a set of yellow snakeskin boots.

Kendall’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft waves that cascaded down her back. She donned a deep tan and a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow and pink blush.

The Victoria’s Secret model also sported darkened eyebrows and thick lashes, as well as a pink lip color on her plump pout. The reality star completed her look by wearing a pair of small, gold earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and two gold chains with coin pendants around her neck as she posed with Moon creator Shaun Neff on the photo carpet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s fashion choices have been making headlines as of late. The model was recently photographed wearing a fluffy, feathered pink crop top with spaghetti straps, which had a striking resemblance to a shirt that her niece, North West, recently wore to one of her father Kanye West’s Sunday Service events.

Following the release of the photo, fans began to wonder if Kendall had raided the 5-year-old’s closet to borrow the Prada crop top.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s love life is also currently being talked about. Kendall had been dating NBA star Ben Simmons on and off for about a year. However, sources tell Terez Owens that the pair may have split and that Ben has already moved on.

“Ben just had another girl at his apartment after the game. She was with him in his apartment playing with Ben’s dog and Ben Just recently followed her too. I guess both of them moving on already,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s racy outfits and modeling photos by following the reality star on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.