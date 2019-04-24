Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Flawless Figure In Tiny White Bikini With Floss-Thin Sides

It seems like every single day, Alessandra Ambrosio is rocking a different but sexy bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell is now the proud owner of swimwear line GAL Floripa, and luckily for her, she serves as her own model for many of the photos. In a new post on her Instagram account today, the brunette beauty looks absolutely incredible as she poses for a sexy photo shoot at the beach.

In the hot new snapshot, the 38-year-old flaunts her flawless figure in a skimpy bikini from her line. The stunner poses in front of the crystal blue ocean waters while putting her hands in her hair and looking up at the sun. Ambrosio appears to be wearing minimal makeup as well as a pair of round shades on her face.

But it’s Ambrosio’s insane figure that steals the show with the model posing in a tiny white bikini. The bottoms of the suit shows off Alessandra’s stunning legs in with floss-thin sides just barely covering her body. The top of the suit is equally as sexy with the mother of two nearly spilling out of the low-cut suit that ties in the middle. The bombshell’s incredibly toned abs are also on display in the photo, and since the post went live, Ambrosio’s fans have gone absolutely crazy.

Thus far, the post has already earned the stunner ample amounts of attention with over 94,000 likes in addition to 500 comments and growing. Most followers commented on the post to let the Victoria’s Secret stunner know how amazing her figure is, while countless others told Ambrosio that they love her suit.

“This is the cutest swimsuit I’ve ever seen,” one follower wrote.

“Absolute perfection, so beautiful.”

“Gorgeous Beach Goddess,” another Instagram user wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Instagram star went to the Coachella Music Festival where her fashion game was on point. Photos shared by The Daily Mail show the Victoria’s Secret Angel walking around the grounds with a pal and looking absolutely stunning in the process.

The model’s toned bod was visible to the world in a sexy little ensemble. On top, Ambrosio left very little to the imagination as she sported a tiny black, strapless bikini top that ties in the middle, showing off a little bit of cleavage. Her abs were fully on display in the sexy snapshots, and on the bottom, the stunner opted to wear a pair of shorts and sultry black hot pants that help show off her long and lean legs.

It’s only a matter of time before Ambrosio wows fans in another sexy number.