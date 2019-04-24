Britney Spears Tells Fans Not To Worry In New Instagram Update Video

Britney Spears’ fans have been worried about the singer ever since it was revealed that she had checked into a mental health facility. Since that time, rumors have been running wild about the singer and her family. Things have gotten so out of control that Britney decided to hop on social media to clear some things up.

According to Pop Culture, Britney Spears posted a video to her Instagram account on Tuesday night, in which she ensures her fans that she is just fine, and that she’ll be back very soon.

The video clip is very short, as Spears tells her followers that it has been a difficult time for her family, and that she needed some time to deal with it all.

Britney added a long caption to go along with the clip, revealing that she made the video because the rumors have started to get too out of control.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied the video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors have been circulating that Britney Spears was forced into the mental health facility by her father, Jamie Spears.

Pop Culture reports that the rumors were introduced during the popular Britney’s Gram podcast, where an unidentified paralegal who claimed to have worked with the Spears family revealed that Jamie freaked out on his daughter when he found out she hadn’t been taking her medication.

The source added that when Britney refused to take the medication he told her he would pull support from her Las Vegas show, which he allegedly did.

The source says that Jamie pulled the support, and then told his daughter to blame it on his recent illness. He then allegedly pushed his daughter into the mental healthy facility against her will.

The insider now claims that Britney has been at the treatment center since January, even though reports state she only checked in earlier this month.

