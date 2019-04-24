Sofia Richie Reportedly Pressuring Scott Disick To Get Engaged

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are currently on a romantic vacation in Mexico. The couple have been seen hitting the beach together as they relax and have some fun in the sun, but the getaway may be coming with some pressure for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

According to Radar Online, Sofia Richie is putting the squeeze on Scott Disick to get down on one knee and pop the question. The young model is allegedly wanting to get engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years very soon, and reportedly wants Scott to ask her to be his wife while they’re in Mexico.

“Sofia keeps pressuring Scott to pop the question and thinks that this is the perfect time to do so. Although Scott is telling her to slow down, she is not going to. She really feels like they need to get married and have some babies,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Scott is hesitant because he doesn’t want things to change between them right now. She keeps him feeling young and they don’t need rings to be in love,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Disick’s former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, reportedly thinks that Scott and Sofia are great together, and wishes them the best.

“She just wants Scott to be happy and she is proud of him for turning his life around. Sofia is young but Kourtney knows that what they have is special,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may have a 15-year age gap, but the 20-year-old model is said to be very mature for her age, and is allegedly the one who takes care of Scott in their relationship.

Sources tell Life & Style that Richie and Disick often laugh off the critics who hate on them because of the age difference, and reveal that Sofia has helped Scott turn his life around.

When the couple first met, Disick was living a hard partying lifestyle. However, he has really turned things around for himself. Not only has he calmed down, but he’s also spending more time with his three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and has seemingly learned to be a better co-parent with Kardashian.

