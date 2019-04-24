‘One Piece’ Chapter 941 Spoilers: Zoro, Hiyori Become Intimate, Orochi Reveals Witching Hour Boy’s Identity

One Piece Chapter 941 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Strawhat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro, who is temporarily living in one roof with Kozuki Momonosuke’s sister, Hiyori also known as Komurasaki. Did something happen between Zoro and Komurasaki?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 941’s Jump cover will show Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy wearing a knight armor while holding a sword and shield with the Strawhat Pirates’ jolly roger engraved. One Piece Chapter 941 started with Shogun Orochi still flipping out over Courtesan Komurasaki’s death. Despite hitting him in the face in front of the nobles of Wano Country, Orochi still loves Komurasaki and wanted her to be his wife.

This is proven by how angry Shogun Orochi was when he saw one of his subordinates, Kyoshiro, kill Komurasaki. Shogun Orochi transformed into a multi-headed dragon and created havoc at his own mansion. As of now, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is yet to reveal who died in place of Komurasaki and if Kyoshiro helped her escape.

While Shogun Orochi is grieving for Komurasaki, the leader of his Oniwabansu, Fukurokuju, informed him about the real identity of witching hour boy, a mysterious thief in the Land of Wano who steals money from the rich and gives it to the poor. One Piece Chapter 941 featured Shogun Orochi shocked after learning who the witching hour boy really is. Shogun Orochi asked Fukurokuju why he is still alive.

One Piece Chapter 941 spoilers didn’t mention the name of the witching hour boy, but fans at Oro Jackson speculated that it could be Tonoyasu. As shown in the previous chapter of One Piece, Tonoyasu is loved by most of the people in the Land of Wano because of his giving nature despite his status. Whenever he receives the salary his daughter, Toko, earns from the Flower Capital, Tonoyasu shares it with other poor people. Because of the similarity in their faces, One Piece fans at Oro Jackson also think that Tonoyasu and Shogun Orochi could be twins.

One Piece Chapter 941 also featured an intimate scene between Zoro and Komurasaki. When Zoro woke up from a deep sleep, he saw Komurasaki lying on his chest. After Zoro saved them from Shogun Orochi’s assassin, it’s very noticeable that Komurasaki has huge admiration for the Strawhat Pirates vice-captain. Strawhat Pirates musician Brook saw Zoro and Komurasaki and his poor soul felt like it’s being attacked.