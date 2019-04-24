‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless In Sizzling New Instagram Snaps

Social media sensation Jasmine Sanders has been bringing the heat to her Instagram feed lately, and her latest snaps certainly followed suit. The stunner treated her millions of fans to a glimpse at a steamy new campaign she did for Victoria’s Secret that sent them absolutely wild.

The most recent addition to the 27-year-old’s Instagram account was shared on Tuesday, April 23 and included not one but two shots of the bombshell showing some serious skin as she posed for the camera. Jasmine rocked nothing but a sexy pair of peach-colored cut out panties from the popular lingerie brand that did way more showing than covering up.

For the first shot, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie posed to show off the front side of the only barely-there garment she sported for the steamy snap. The bombshell wore the thick waistband of her panties high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while expertly placing her arms over her voluptuous chest so as not to expose her assets to the camera. The model left very little to the imagination thanks to her decision to go topless for the shots, which also put her flawless figure and insanely toned abs completely on display.

The second snap in the set caught Jasmine turned to the side, giving her the ability to show off the strappy backside of her panties, though some of her followers may have had to do a double take to confirm she was, in fact, wearing the lingerie in the first place. The cheeky design of her only piece of clothing did nothing but favors for her curves and exposed her booty almost in its entirety.

As for her signature blonde tresses, the beauty tied them up in a top knot that sat high on her head to keep her locks out of her face. The style allowed for Jasmine’s striking features and natural make up look to shine as the camera captured the jaw-dropping look.

Fans of the new Victoria’s Secret model were quick to show their love for her latest “mom approved” nudes which, at the time of this writing, have already racked up more than 10,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens of Jasmine’s 3.4 million followers took to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her sexy NSFW snaps.

“You are just beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

This is not the first set of photos Jasmine has shared from her work with Victoria’s Secret. A few weeks ago, the model took to her Instagram account again to indulge her followers in a few snaps on the set of her campaign with the brand that sent them into a frenzy.