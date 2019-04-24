Brazilian-Argentinian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Shares Steamy Instagram Photo In Thong Bikini

Natalia Garibotto is bring some international flavor to Instagram this week, heating up the social media site with a viral picture of herself rocking a very skimpy thong bikini.

The Brazilian-Argentinian bombshell has become one of the most popular models on the social media picture-sharing site, amassing more than 1 million followers thanks in large part to the racy images she shares on the regular. The Instagram picture she shared on Tuesday is getting plenty of interest from her legion of fans, garnering thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Ugh unreal,” one commented.

“omg,” added fellow Instagram model Rachel Bush.

The picture showed Garibotto faced away from the camera, showing off her backside in a golden thong bikini. The picture seemed to match the theme of nearly all of her Instagram pictures, showing Natalia in skimpy swimwear while taking in the sun.

In the caption for the photo, Natalia asked her new followers to share what country they hailed from, showing that her fan base stretches across the globe. There were fans from Sweden, Albania, Cuba, the United States, Italy — and a few who left some cheeky comments like “under your bed.”

While Natalia Garibotto is making her name as one of the top models on Instagram, she burst onto the scene thanks in large part to a controversy over her relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving. During the 2016-17 season, Kyrie was dating Natalia when a picture posted on his Instagram on Christmas Day showed the All-Star point guard getting very cozy with two other women.

Kyrie quickly tried to backtrack, Hip Hop Wired noted, with the NBA star saying he didn’t post the picture.

“Would never post something like that, especially when I have my wife @NataaGataa, crazy!!!! he wrote, adding, “Once again I’m sorry for that everybody, I would never post something like that, hope y’all have a very special Christmas, happy holidays!!”

Garibotto ultimately stuck up for her man as well, writing, “For everyone tweeting at me, nothing is up. Just a couple hoes who need attention and clearly in desire for more Ig and tweeter followers.”

But the damage was done, and the relationship eventually fizzled.

Natalia Garibotto seems to have a great relationship with social media, however, using her Instagram page to boost her modeling career and including a number of featured posts. The South American bombshell also has a Patreon page where she takes donations from fans and shares more exclusive videos, including one that appeared to be from the photo shoot that produced Tuesday’s viral photo.