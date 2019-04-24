‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Lands It Atop The MCU

The biggest movie of all time is certified fresh!

Tuesday night marked the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame as the cast flocked to Los Angeles to walk the purple carpet. Critics lucky enough to attend submitted their reviews online today, which Rotten Tomatoes has complied, giving the movie its official score. At the time of this publication, Avengers: Endgame has earned a 97 on the Tomatometer, making it certified fresh. It is likely that the score will rise or drop as more reviews come in before Friday. The film started out at a 98 earlier today and within a few hours had already dropped 1 percent.

The current score of 97 percent lands Endgame atop the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is now tied with Black Panther, which held strong at No. 1 for just over a year. The impressive new score blows its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, out of the water as the third Avengers film only earned an 85 percent on the scale.

Endgame also trumps the previous Avengers films, with 2012’s original earning 92 percent, and Avengers: Age of Ultron performing the lowest out of the bunch with 75 percent.

Other than those previously mentioned, only six films in the MCU have earned higher than 90 percent. Those honors go to Iron Man (93 percent), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (90 percent), Guardians of the Galaxy (91 percent), Captain America: Civil War (91 percent), Spider-Man: Homecoming (92 percent), and Thor: Ragnarok (92 percent).

The impressive score from Endgame is quite the relief for fans as many were concerned about the incredible task of wrapping up 11 years of filmmaking and 21 movies in three hours. The 181-minute runtime appears to not have hindered the movie whatsoever, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo delivered a film worthy of such a great Tomatometer number.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the first reviews for the film promised fans that they would cry, but also ensured their satisfaction.

“Don’t know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU,” Collider‘s Steven Weintraub tweeted.

“Just watched Avengers: Endgame. I don’t believe hyperbole is possible for this movie. It is the ultimate Marvel movie in every way possible and words cannot describe how epic it is. And yes, Hawkeye is a rockstar,” Rob Keyes of Screen Rant also shared.

Remember, this current score of 97 percent could have very well changed in the time it took to finish reading this article.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.