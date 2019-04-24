Demi Rose Busts Out Of Tiny Pink Bikini On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is turning heads on social media yet again in a skimpy little bikini.

On Tuesday, April 23, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself sipping a drink and sporting a teeny tiny bathing suit.

The sexy snapshot shows the model sitting in a car wearing the pink bikini with a sarong around her waist. The bathing suit puts the social media sensation’s ample cleavage on full display, and shows off her flat tummy, as well as her toned abs.

Demi also showcases her lean legs in the sexy snapshot as she drinks a cocktail out of glass with a straw as the sun hits the glass to illuminate it.

The model has her long, brown hair parted down the middle, and pulled halfway back behind her head. The strands are styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulders, as Mawby completes her look with a brown leather purse strung across her body and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Demi sports a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She also wears pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink lip color to go with her bronzed tan.

According to The Sun, Demi Rose Mawby revealed last year that her toned body and her famous backside are all due to some serious hard work in the gym.

The Instagram model revealed that she is not only dedicated to her workout program, but that she is also big on keeping up with a balanced and nutritious diet.

“Demi’s progress has really skyrocketed in the last two months with her new training program. I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together at Barry’s boot camp or equivalent,” the model’s personal trainer, Dean Delandro, told the outlet.

Demi also revealed that she has more than one trainer, and gets her workouts in no matter where she is, adding that she usually has an egg for breakfast and chicken or prawn salad for lunch. For dinner the model claims to get her protein in by eating a meal such as fish with vegetables or sushi, and that her “guilty pleasure” is chocolate covered, or salted, nuts.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby’s famous figure by joining the other 8.9 million fans who follow the model on Instagram.