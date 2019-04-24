Constance Nunes Flaunts Her Curvy Backside In A Series Of Sexy Bikini Photos

Constance Nunes is showing off her famous figure on social media, and her loyal fans absolutely love it.

On Tuesday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of herself wearing multiple bikinis, and flaunting her curves.

In the first photo, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen wearing a high-waisted black bikini. She turns her back to the camera and shows off her curvy backside while sporting damp, wavy hair and a deep tan, which is seen in all of the photo.

In the other pictures, Constance wears other bathing suits, such as nude string bikini, a skimpy white bikini, and a burnt orange version of the swimwear.

Nunes’ ample cleavage is on full display in the pictures, and she rocks a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshots, which include darkened eyebrows, highlighter on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The model also sports a pair of large, dangling earrings, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck in the photographs, where her flat tummy and extremely toned abs take center stage.

Constance’s engagement ring is also seen in the photos, as the model recently tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend back in February.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes announced her marriage via Instagram, as she posted a photo of herself and her new husband rocking all-black ensembles just after saying their vows.

Nunes wore a black lace see-through wedding gown with a long train and veil, as her long brown hair was styled in soft curls that fell around her shoulders and down her back.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote via social media after her nuptials.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram, or watching her on Netflix’s Car Masters: From Rust to Riches.