Victoria’s Secret Model Joy Corrigan Stuns In A Sheer Sequined Leotard

Victoria’s Secret model Joy Corrigan sent the pulses of her 650,000 followers racing by posting a racy picture of herself in a revealing leotard on Instagram.

In the photo, the Playboy model wears a leotard that is almost entirely see through. Gold, red, and silver sequins were artfully arranged to preserve her modesty. Around her neck, the model wore a huge red jeweled statement necklace. Otherwise, she accessorized with gold bangles, hoop earrings, and simple hair and makeup. In the background was a ferris wheel, one of the tell-tale monuments of Coachella.

The picture was a throwback, as the model was seen on Sunday frolicking with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Marlaina Pate in a photoshoot in Miami Beach. Joy even referenced the throwback in her caption.

“Happy Easter from Coachella… JK I’m actually chilling in bed.”

The model had added several emojis for Easter and Coachella, such as the baby chick, sun, and palm tree.

The picture won over 27,000 likes and nearly 300 comments, many of them by other celebs.

“Damnnnnnn” wrote Miss Florida USA 2014 Brittany Oldehoff.

“Wow, amazing,” concurred fellow model Zita Vass.

Meanwhile, popular lifestyle blogger Jessa Hinton simply posted the fire emoji to convey her hotness.

Since Coachella, Joy was photographed at a beachwear shoot in Miami. In the photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, Joy wears a gold one-shouldered bikini with tribal inspired jewelry. Meanwhile, pal Marlaina models a sporty red bikini, choker necklace, and statement earrings.

In some of the pictures, the two walk with sunglasses in sarongs. In a couple others, Marlaina sprays her Victoria’s Secret colleague with sunscreen.

The GQ starlet is no stranger to modeling bikinis, and had previously walked in last summer’s Miami Swim week.

Dylan Rives / Getty Images

Joy has previously stated in an interview with the Jolie Gazette that she loves spending time in the sea, when she included it in a list of her “indulgences.”

“Cooling off in the ocean on a hot summer day, playing chess, homemade truffle vegan pasta, Game of Thrones, and Snapchat.”

The Guess model also confessed her wardrobe essentials.

“Some of my coveted wardrobe treasures often come from thrifting, vintage boutiques and second hand stores. One piece I couldn’t live without is my all black vintage Celine bag that I found at a flea market!”

In addition to modeling, Joy has dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as 2017’s Aftermath with costar Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 2018 film Reprisal with Bruce Willis and Olivia Culpo. She also has plans to start her own eco-friendly fitness line, called Naked Species.